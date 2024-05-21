Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

