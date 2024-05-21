Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $137.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

