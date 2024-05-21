Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 264.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 442,654 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,408,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 276,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $6,924,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

