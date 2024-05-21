Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 271.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.30% of Daktronics worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $513.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Daktronics

About Daktronics

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.