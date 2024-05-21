Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,348 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

