Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.09 Million Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

