Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.18 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.07% of Delek US worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DK. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Delek US by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Delek US Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -80.65%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

