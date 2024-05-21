Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.27 Million Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 413.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of International Seaways worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $4,137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in International Seaways by 103.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $64.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $196,992.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $825,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,850.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $196,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,693 shares of company stock worth $4,183,455 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

