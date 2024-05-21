Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.11 Million in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,404 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,619. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

