Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.20 Million in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

