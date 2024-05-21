Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Samsara by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 640,321 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Samsara by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,512,553.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,360,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,512,553.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,360,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 87,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,501,703.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,140,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,391,645.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,603 shares of company stock worth $62,994,825 in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

