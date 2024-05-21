Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.26 Million in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,295,000 after purchasing an additional 321,396 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,534,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,226,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,189,000 after acquiring an additional 84,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,076.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.