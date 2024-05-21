Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.31% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 26.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,860,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock valued at $601,880. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingTree Stock Down 0.2 %

TREE stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingTree

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.