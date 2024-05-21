Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,349. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $201.44 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

