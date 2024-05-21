Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,241 shares of company stock valued at $39,537,646 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

