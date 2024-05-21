Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

