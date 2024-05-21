Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after buying an additional 200,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Forestar Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 3,210 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

