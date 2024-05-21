Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,071,642,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,050,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,251,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,014,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $364.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

