Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,620 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Bumble worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Bumble by 2,304.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bumble

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

