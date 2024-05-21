Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,679 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth $101,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 19.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,521,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,521,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,473 shares of company stock worth $1,715,991. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

