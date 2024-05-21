Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.13 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 714,075 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after acquiring an additional 695,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,292 shares of company stock worth $14,567,860 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

