Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.13 Million Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Valaris by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Valaris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 34.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Valaris Stock Up 0.8 %

VAL stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

