Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.24 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 65,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 146,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

