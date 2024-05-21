Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $238,830,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $131.19.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

