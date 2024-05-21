Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.0 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on DINO

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.