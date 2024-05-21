Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DYN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 27.8 %

DYN opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,818 shares of company stock valued at $32,590,716. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,666,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.