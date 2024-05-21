Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.