Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EIM opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

