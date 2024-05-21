Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFR opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

