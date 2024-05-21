Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

