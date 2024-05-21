Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETY stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

