Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Cresco Labs Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cresco Labs in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $736.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.08.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

