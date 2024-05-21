Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Edap Tms Stock Performance
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Edap Tms
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.
