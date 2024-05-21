Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

ELV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $541.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $547.99.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

