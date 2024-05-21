Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,845.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

