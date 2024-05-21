Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Rishi Gupta Sells 1,033,300 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Rishi Gupta sold 1,033,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $22,877,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,581.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

ELVN opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.05. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

