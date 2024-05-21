EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

EOG Resources stock opened at $129.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

