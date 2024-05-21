Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bruker Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRKR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $76.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bruker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bruker by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bruker by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Bruker by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

