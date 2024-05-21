Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CMS Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMS opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 860,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,924,000 after buying an additional 703,644 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

