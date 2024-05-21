Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KALA BIO, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALA)

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of KALA BIO in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.62) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KALA BIO’s current full-year earnings is ($12.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KALA BIO’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

KALA BIO Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KALA opened at $6.66 on Monday. KALA BIO has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.16% of KALA BIO at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

