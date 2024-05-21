Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Adicet Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Adicet Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACET. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.94. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

