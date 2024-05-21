Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amarin Co. plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Amarin has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amarin by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amarin by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 649,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 170,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amarin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 740,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

