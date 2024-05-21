Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Biophytis S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPTSY)

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTSY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biophytis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.96) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.00). The consensus estimate for Biophytis’ current full-year earnings is ($5.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biophytis’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

NASDAQ:BPTSY opened at $8.26 on Monday. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

