Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Erasca from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

ERAS opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Erasca has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Erasca by 6.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 545,765 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Erasca in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Erasca by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 575,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 149,892 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Erasca by 57.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 404,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 147,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

