ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Shares Down 0.7%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.41 and last traded at $36.41. Approximately 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (IWDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the compounded quarterly performance of a US large-cap index emphasizing value. IWDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.