Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $29.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVBG

Everbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,906,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,027,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,568,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 183,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $15,842,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.