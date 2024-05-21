Evogene (EVGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 423.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of EVGN opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evogene in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

