Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.