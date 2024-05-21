Evotec (EVO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Evotec to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Evotec Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EVO opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evotec from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

