Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $149.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of EXPE opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.87.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,976,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $76,760,000 after purchasing an additional 264,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

